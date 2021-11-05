Summer Walker Drops ‘Still Over It’ Album Featuring Cardi B, Ciara, Lil Durk & More

It is officially Summer Walker season. The award-winning singer-songwriter is back with her latest body of work titled Still Over It.

The LVRN-released album includes some high-profile guest features. Still Over It opens with “Bitter” which includes a voicemail from Bronx rapper Cardi B. The project closes with “Ciara’s Prayer” narrated by fellow Atlanta-raised R&B star Ciara.

JT of City Girls (“Ex for a Reason”), SZA (“No Love”), Ari Lennox (“Unloyal”), Lil Durk (“Toxic”), Pharrell Williams (“Dat Right There”), and Omarion (“Screwin”) also appear on Walker’s sophomore studio LP. London on da Track, Buddah Bless, OG Parker, The Neptunes, 9th Wonder, and other producers provided the beats.

Still Over It is the follow-up to 2019’s Over It. Summer Walker garnered critical praise for her debut album. Plus, that Platinum-certified project debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 134,000 first-week units.

“Take this opportunity to learn from my mistakes. You don’t have to guess if something is love,” Summer Walker told Apple Music. “Love is shown through actions. Stop making excuses for people who don’t show up for you.”

The 25-year-old Interscope recording artist continued, “Don’t ignore the red flags. And don’t think you have to stay somewhere ’cause you can’t find better – you can and you will. Don’t settle for less—you don’t deserve it and neither does your family.”