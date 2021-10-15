Summer Walker Recruits JT From City Girls For New Single “Ex For A Reason”

The world is officially entering Summer Walker season. The R&B singer-songwriter is preparing to release her sophomore studio LP, Still Over It, on November 5.

Summer Walker provided her fans a taste of what to expect on Still Over It by dropping a new single off the project. “Ex For A Reason” featuring JT of the City Girls landed on Friday (October 15).

According to Summer Walker, “Ex For A Reason” was co-written by Sean Garrett and produced by Buddah Bless. Still Over It will also host 19 other tracks including a closer called “Ciara’s Prayer” narrated by “Goodies” hitmaker Ciara.

“Still over it” is a story…. And every story has its beginning! Ex for a reason w/ @thegirljt out this Friday 10/15! pic.twitter.com/KUQ4ahA2hl — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) October 12, 2021

Summer Walker released her breakout project, Over It, in 2019. That album opened at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 134,000 first-week units.

Over It reached the pinnacle of the Top R&B Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts as well. The song “Playing Games” peaked at #16 on the Hot 100 rankings, giving Summer Walker her first Top 20 hit.

In addition, “Girls Need Love (Remix)” with Drake hit #37 on the Hot 100. Over the last two years, Summer Walker also collaborated with 21 Savage, Trey Songz, Moneybagg Yo, Sam Smith, Justin Bieber, and other acts.