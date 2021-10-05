Summer Walker Reveals Release Date For “Still Over It” Album With A Trailer Starring JT

Watch the teaser for the LVRN artist’s next project.

Summer Walker season is coming. On Sunday, the R&B singer/songwriter teased she was close to releasing her sophomore studio LP.

A day later, Summer Walker made the release date for her next body of work official. Her Still Over It project will land on November 5.

Monday night also saw the arrival of a trailer for Summer Walker’s Still Over It. The 32-second clip featured a cameo by City Girls rapper JT.

My new album “STILL OVER IT”

Additionally, Summer Walker took part in an #AskSummersHardDrive Q&A on Twitter. The social media interactions included Walker confirming Still Over It will have more than 16 tracks and a single will drop before the album.

The Atlanta-raised vocalist also let her 1.4 million followers know that album-related merchandise will be available as well. However, Summer Walker did not directly answer a question about female rappers possibly showing up on Still Over It.

2019’s Over It featured Bryson Tiller, Usher, 6lack, PartyNextDoor, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Jhené Aiko. The LVRN/Interscope release peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

