Did Summer Walker Tease The Release Date For Her ‘Hard Drive’ Album?

It looks like the follow-up to ‘Over It’ is on the way.

Summer Walker established herself as a rising musician to keep an eye on with her debut studio LP Over It. That 2019 effort, released via Love Renaissance (LVRN)/Interscope, broke the record for the biggest on-demand streaming week for a female R&B artist.

It appears Summer Walker is close to dropping her sophomore album. Fans of the 25-year-old singer-songwriter noticed a possible release date on her Instagram Story.

Summer Walker attended the Atlanta Falcons versus Washington Football Team game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. While her hometown squad lost to the team from DC, Walker did seem to use Falcons merchandise to suggest her Hard Drive album was coming in November.

One Instagram Story post featured a photo of two Falcons jerseys. One jersey had “S. Walker” on the back with the number 11. The other jersey showed “Hard Drive” as the name and 05 as the number.

This led to speculation that Friday, November 5 is the official release date for Summer Walker’s forthcoming Hard Drive album. As of press time, there has not been any official confirmation about when Hard Drive will hit DSPs.

Summer Walker Also Teases An Announcement For The Anniversary Of ‘Over It’

Today (October 4) also happens to be the 2-year anniversary of Over It being released. Yesterday, Walker wrote on Instagram, “Tomorrow (10/4) is the anniversary of my debut album Over It! So go ahead and turn your alerts on cause I got something to tell y’all!”

Since the arrival of Over It in 2019, the Atlanta-based LVRN music label signed a new publishing partnership deal with Warner Chappell Music which included Summer Walker extending her agreement with the Warner Music Group subsidiary.

Summer Walker ended 2020 by contributing to LVRN’s 9-track Home For The Holidays. The compilation featured 6LACK, Westside Boogie, Shelley (fka DRAM), OMB Bloodbath, Eli Derby, Young Rog, and BRS Kash as well.

The last two years have also seen Summer Walker collaborate with 21 Savage for “Secret,” Trey Songz for “Back Home,” Sam Smith for “You Will Be Found,” Justin Bieber for “Yummy (Remix),” and Toosii for “Love Cycle.”