Ari Lennox Shares ‘The Princess And The Frog’ Audition Video  

A live-action remake of Disney’s The Princess and the Frog is rumored to be in the works, and Ari Lennox wants the role of Tiana.

Ari Lennox may have a career in Hollywood in her sights after announcing her plans to fall back on touring.

Fans of the sultry R&B songstress were crushed to hear that her Age Sex Location Tour would be her last. However, the Washington, D.C. native could have another career path in mind, one that involves singing and acting.

With the upcoming Disney movies, The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan & Wendy, rumors have swirled that the movie giant is considering a remake of 2009’s The Princess and the Frog. Ari Lennox has heard the gossip and wants to nab the role of Tiana.

However, she’s not waiting for Disney to reach out and has taken matters into her own hands. On Monday evening (Mar. 20), Ari Lennox took to social media to share her audition for the role. She posted a video of her singing a rendition of one of the songs from The Princess and the Frog soundtrack.

She introduced herself to any potential casting team at Disney, writing, “Hi I’m Ari Lennox and I would love an opportunity to audition for Princess and The Frog in person. ❤️ Here’s #AlmostThere by Anika Noni Rose.”

Check out her audition video below.

Hi @Disney I’m Ari Lennox and I would love an opportunity to audition for Princess and The Frog in person. ❤️ Here’s #AlmostThere by Anika Noni Rose pic.twitter.com/iFft7v249B — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) March 21, 2023

Meanwhile, last December, Ari Lennox announced she will no longer be hitting the road to tour her music.

“Age Sex Location will be my last tour. ❤️ I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!! 😘,” tweeted Ari Lennox.

The Dreamville Records artist also added, “Europe, I love you but unfortunately there will not be a tour due to reasons out of my control. Happy holidays. 🙏🏾See you soon Vegas!”