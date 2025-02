Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Speech-led group has returned with a new single called “All I See is Melanin,” the Grammy Award-winning group’s first release of 2025.

The track’s arrival is perfectly timed with Black History Month, something Speech tells AllHipHop was important to him. The Ben Marc-produced cut also boasts the first rap verse from Arrested Development dancer Fareedah.

“Love knows no boundaries, and Arrested Development celebrates the diverse tapestry of the human race,” Speech tell us. “The group found inspiration to write the song during our recent tour with The Roots in great cities like Boston, Los Angeles and Washington, DC. It was a beautiful thing to see a larger Black audience attending our shows compared to what we’ve typically experienced over the last couple of decades; women with braids, locks and cowrie shells, men with dashikis.

“While we often perform at large festivals with diverse audiences, the presence of so many Black attendees this time was profoundly moving. My lyrics often speak directly to the experiences of Black individuals, and it was truly special to look out into the crowd and see them connecting with and embracing the words on a deeper level.”

Speech also tied the song to the presidential election, noting these are particularly challenging times for the Black community.

“Given the recent election outcomes and the unfortunate dismantling of numerous programs that support the Black community,” he adds, “it became evident that a song honoring our beauty, resilience and rich culture was needed.”

Formed in the early ’90s, Arrested Development made a lasting impact on Hip-Hop by bringing a fresh, Afrocentric and socially conscious approach to a genre at a time when gangsta rap was dominating the landscape. Originally based in Atlanta, the group offered an alternative that celebrated Black culture, spirituality and positivity.

Their debut album, 3 Years, 5 Months and 2 Days in the Life Of… (1992), broke new ground with its fusion of Hip-Hop, soul and folk influences, producing hits like “Tennessee,” “People Everyday” and “Mr. Wendal.”

Arrested Development’s success was groundbreaking, earning them two Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist—making them the first Hip-Hop act to win in that category. Their unique sound and message helped pave the way for socially conscious rappers and groups that followed, influencing artists like The Roots, Common, A Tribe Called Quest and Mos Def.

The group also helped redefine what Hip-Hop could be, proving that the genre wasn’t limited to aggressive, street-oriented narratives but could also serve as a platform for empowerment and cultural pride. Their emphasis on live instrumentation and soulful melodies expanded the genre’s sonic possibilities, bridging the gap between rap and other Black musical traditions.

“All I See is Melanin” follows the release of 2024’s Bullets in the Chamber, which boasts appearances by Ras Kass, Sol Messiah and the late Twan Mack. Listen to the track above and stream it here along with a remix by Configa, an instrumental and a cappella version.

Lead image: Joe Casimir