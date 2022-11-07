Artifacts Rapper Tame One Has Passed Away At Age 52 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tame One, real name Rahem Brown, of New Jersey Hip-Hop crew Artifacts and superproducer group The Weathermen has passed away.

Confirmation came from fellow New Jersey rap star Rah Digga via social media. She took to Instagram on Sunday (Nov. 5) to share an emotional tribute and offer her condolences.

“I usually don’t race to the internet to post news like this when I’m in the middle of feeling it…but we gonna give this Jersey legend his muthafuckin flowers!!,’ she penned. “Hold your head @el_da_sensei ❤️ #RIPTameOne #Artifacts #LegendsNeverDie #BrickCity #JerseyShit #YouHadToBeOutside.”

Her comments section was full of prayers and condolences from the Hip-Hop community.

“Woooow Nooo!! Rest Easy King TameOne!!” wrote Busta Rhymes, while Eric Sermon offered prayer hands emojis.

“Condolences to the entire Jersey family and friends of this brutha…!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” Masta Ace added. Kid Capri, Monie Love, and Hieroglyphics were also among those in the comment section offering condolences.

Born Rahem Brown, Tame One founded the Artifacts alongside El Da Sensei and DJ Kaos. The group released its critically acclaimed debut album Between a Rock and a Hard Place in October 1994. The group split shortly after releasing their sophomore album, That’s Them, in April 1997.

A year later, Tame One formed the Weathermen, a group of super producers that included Cage Kennylz, Masai Bey, Aesop Rock, Yak Ballz, El-P, Jakki Tha Motamouth, Camu Tao, Copywrite, Vast Aire, and Breeze Brewin.

Fellow Weatherman El-P took to Twitter to mourn the loss of his former group member. “Rest in peace Tame One 😔,” he wrote.

rest in peace Tame One 😔 — el-p (@therealelp) November 7, 2022

AllHipHop.com sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tame One.