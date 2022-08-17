A$AP Rocky Appears In Court For Arraignment, Pleads Not Guilty To Shooting At A$AP Relli

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky was in court earlier today to face charges that he shot at his former friend A$AP Relli during a dispute in Hollywood last year. Read more!

A$AP Rocky appeared in court today (August 17th), where he pleaded not guilty to felony assault with a firearm.

The rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon at Los Angeles International Airport in April in connection with a shooting in Hollywood on November 6th, 2021.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged the 33-year-old with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

According to The Associated Press, prosecutors claim that A$AP Rocky pointed the handgun at his former friend during a heated argument in Hollywood.

In a subsequent confrontation, the rapper allegedly drew the weapon again and fired twice in the man’s direction before he and two associates fled the scene.

The victim, whose name was not released, sustained a minor injury.

The news comes just days after Rocky’s former high school best friend Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli, a former member of the A$AP Mob hip-hop collective, came forward as the victim.

He said he intends to file a civil lawsuit over the incident.