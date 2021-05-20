A$AP Rocky Expresses His Love For Love For Fashion, Business And Rihanna In New Interview

A$AP Rocky sat down with GQ and discussed his arrest in Sweden, how he kept busy in prison, and his love for Rihanna!

Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky has captured the cover of GQ magazine and gave maybe one of the most interesting interviews that anyone from his generation has for the heralded publication.

Mostly, because you see the Mob member’s evolution as a man and it is riveting and he finally spoke about Donald Trump’s outreach to get him sprung from a Switzerland jail in 2019. His reaction was purely all-Harlem after hearing the news in his sleep while lying in his jail cell.

A$AP Rocky told GQ, “Even though it was in Swedish, I heard ‘President Donald Trump’ and ‘A$AP Rocky,’ and I woke up out of my sleep. I was like, ‘Oh, f###!’”

While Trump was trying to use the “Fashion Killa“ rapper to gain traction with American Blacks, he kept himself busy by designing a “collection on spec” for a French designer named Marine Serre.

Inside the article, he talks about spending time in the Swiss jail and his brief time on Rikers Island. The author of the piece talks about the death of A$AP Yams and how at 23-years-old he signed a $3 million major-label deal. After being released from jail, that collection he was working with actually got to the designer.

“I was not expecting anything,” says Serre who also was interviewed by GQ. “He brought me some scarves that he did himself, and I liked the fact that he really knew how to stitch and how to understand the material. And then basically it was just an exchange—ego was not really there.”

Serre decided to work with A$AP Rocky and continued. “It was quite natural and easy, and clearly not all collaborations are like that today.” The collection includes tight nylon tops bedazzled with upcycled chains, an oversized puffer made out of deadstock leather, and some frilly dresses made from 11 different vintage graphic tees. These dropped last year.

A$AP Rocky was locked up for a few weeks and broke out a whole collection, much more than some who were locked up for an entire year (confined by COVID-19 restrictions).

Another new thing in his life, outside of his new clothing collection, is his new girlfriend. HE IS DATING RIHANNA!

When describing her he says, “The love of my life” and “My lady.” He dotes (the same as Chris Brown and Drake did) saying when asked about this relationship compared to his other ones.

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” A$AP Rocky said.

Check out the interview in full here!