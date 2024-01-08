A$AP Rocky Hopes To Expedite Shooting Trial As He Maintains His Innocence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky faces two felony assault charges for allegedly shooting his former friend A$AP Relli in California.

A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in Los Angeles on Monday (January 8). The RCA Records artist reaffirmed his innocence at his re-arraignment in the 2021 shooting case.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, previously pleaded not guilty to the charges in August 2023. His next hearing is scheduled for March 6.

Prosecutors accuse Rocky of shooting his former friend A$AP Relli. Rocky’s lawyer Joe Tacopina argued his client was the real victim.

“We’re going to try the case in the courtroom,” Tacopina told reporters, per Courthouse News Service. “And when we do, facts will come out that show that he’s truly innocent. And that he’s a victim in this case.”

Tacopina aimed to avoid any delays in the case. Rocky’s lawyer targeted a September start date for the trial, at the latest.

“We hope to be on trial by September in this case,” Tacopina said. “I want to get this done and over with so he can start enjoying his family and move on.”

Relli testified that Rocky pulled out a gun during a confrontation on a Hollywood street corner in November 2021. Relli claimed Rocky said, “I’ll kill you right now.”

Rocky allegedly fired a shot, which grazed Relli’s hand. Relli said Rocky fired two or three more times before fleeing the scene.

Footage of the incident was shown at a preliminary hearing. The video confirmed a scuffle occurred but did not provide a clear view of the shooting. A judge ruled there was enough evidence for Rocky to stand trial.

Relli also sued Rocky for assault and defamation in connection to the shooting. Tacopina was named as a defendant in the defamation lawsuit. Relli accused Rocky and Tacopina of branding the alleged victim as a blackmailer in the press.