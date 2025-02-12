A$AP Rocky Leaves Jury Guessing After Choosing Silence In Court

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky will not take the witness stand in his felony assault trial, a decision that could shape the final stages of the case against him.

On Tuesday (February 11) in a Los Angeles courtroom, the rapper confirmed that he is waiving his right to testify. After a discussion with his attorney, Rocky opted to sit out his own defense, foregoing the opportunity to speak directly to the jury.

“You have a right to get on the stand and give your side of the case,” the judge informed him. “It’s totally your decision to either get on the stand or waive your right to testify and not testify.”

Asked if he understood the stakes of his choice, Rocky responded, “I do, in fact.”

The decision comes as Rocky fights two felony charges related to an alleged 2021 incident involving former friend and A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli.

Prosecutors claim Rocky pulled out a handgun and fired in Relli’s direction during a heated altercation, a charge the rapper has firmly denied. If convicted, he could face up to 24 years in prison.

Rocky’s choice to remain silent follows unexpected testimony from his tour manager, Lou “A$AP Lou” Levin. Levin told the court the Harlem-born artist carried around a fake gun for protection after a stalker gained entry into his home.

While the testimony aimed to cast doubt on the prosecution’s claims, the defense may have seen greater risks than rewards in putting Rocky on the stand.