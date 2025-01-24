A$AP Rocky Trial: Jury Set After Three-Day Selection Process—No Black Jurors Included

The jury for the rapper’s impending assault trial was set after the three-day selection process concluded on Thursday (January 23).

The jury for A$AP Rocky’s impending assault trial was set after the three-day selection process concluded on Thursday (January 23). According to a tweet from court reporter Meghann Cuniff, who was at the hearing, it includes a firearms expert.

“We’ve got a jury in A$AP Rocky’s assault with a firearm trial, and it includes the woman who is a firearms instructor,” she tweeted. She also noted four e alternate jurors were selected, one of whom is an entertainment lawyer.

But the firearms expert is concerning for the defense, Cuniff noted. “Woman says her father was a criminal defense attorney, her uncle was a judge and four cousins are lawyers, including a DA. Also, she’s a firearms instructor. Something tells me the defense is not going to want a firearms instructor on the jury to hear their prop gun defense.”

She added, “Prosecutors already got rid of a man who said he distrusts police because his father used to beat his mother when he was growing up in Nebraska and the police never did anything about it. Defense got rid of a man whose cousin is an LAPD officer on the witness list, though prosecutors said he won’t be called. Man and his father were victims of violent crime.”

A$AP Rocky arrived at the courthouse today with his sister and mother for the third day of jury selection in his gun assault trial. The judge said the jury will probably be seated today. https://t.co/NgawTCqBBv pic.twitter.com/TjX51g1v49 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 23, 2025

Cuniff also revealed a fan of Rihanna, Rocky’s partner and mother of his children, was on the hot seat.

“DA John Lewin is questioning a woman who is an elementary school assistant principal,” she wrote. “She knows Rihanna’s music. ‘I don’t know if it’s going to happen, but what if Rihanna comes in here and you see her in the audience?’ He asks if it would be hard for her, and she said no. Lewin asks why she hesitated. ‘I was imagining that situation in my head. Then I answered,’ she says.'”

Curiously, not a single juror selected was Black, something Rev. Al Sharpton took serious issue with earlier this week.

“It has been brought to my attention, by the National Action Network Los Angeles office, that out of one hundred and six (106) people called to potentially sit as jurors in A$AP Rocky’s trial in Los Angeles, there are only 4 black people,” Sharpton said in a tweet. “When we have four (4) black people in the city of Los Angeles, out of one hundred and six (106) — and exactly zero (0) within the first thirty (30) possible candidates for the jury — something appears to be very wrong with the system.”

In total, 12 jurors were selected. They are white, Asian and Hispanic. The four alternate jurors who were selected are all women but none of them Black.

A$AP Rocky’s trial begins on Friday (January 24). He’s been charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in the 2021 shooting of A$AP Relli. He pleaded not guilty. Rocky was offered a plea deal that would have seen him serve 180 days in jail and three years probation, but he “respectfully” declined. He faces up to 24 years in prison if convicted.