A$AP Rocky Won’t Find Out If He’ll Face Trial For Alleged Shooting Until 2023

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky was charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm for allegedly shooting at A$AP Relli.

A$AP Rocky agreed to a delay in his shooting case, which won’t proceed until 2023.

According to multiple reports, A$AP Rocky chose not to demand a preliminary hearing within the next 30 days at a court appearance in Los Angeles on Wednesday (November 2). The judge scheduled his next court date for January 13, 2023.

A$AP Rocky was charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Prosecutors accused him of shooting at A$AP Relli during an alleged dispute in November 2021.

The 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, pleaded not guilty to the charges. A$AP Rocky’s lawyer Joe Tacopina claimed his client was the victim of attempted extortion.

“[Relli] was trying to get money from Rocky,” Tacopina told Rolling Stone. “He wanted Rocky to support him. He made it clear. There were repeated attempts where he tried to ask for money in lieu of not causing problems for Rocky. That’s what he said. We have all this memorialized in text messages and otherwise, so it’s an extortion.”

A$AP Rocky could face up to nine years in prison if convicted of firearm assault charges. A$AP Relli also sued the RCA Records artist for assault, battery, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.