A$AP Rocky Accuses A$AP Relli Of Extortion In Shooting Case

A$AP Rocky says he never fired a shot at A$AP Relli, the alleged victim in an assault case involving the former friends.

A$AP Rocky claimed his pending assault case stems from a former A$AP Mob member trying to extort him.

The 33-year-old rapper was charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He allegedly shot at A$AP Relli in November 2021.

A$AP Rocky said the allegations are false. He accused A$AP Relli of lying as part of an extortion plot.

“Rocky didn’t commit a crime,” his lawyer Joe Tacopina told TMZ. “It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false criminal accusations if Rocky didn’t pay him.”

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, pleaded not guilty to felony charges in August. His friend-turned-foe A$AP Relli filed a lawsuit against the RCA Records artist the same month.

A$AP Relli was allegedly hit by bullet fragments in the shooting. Tacopina said his client never fired a shot. According to the attorney, two eyewitnesses can attest to A$AP Rocky’s innocence.

“What will become abundantly clear in the upcoming months, based on facts and evidence, is that Rocky is innocent of these charges,” Tacopina told TMZ.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office determined there was enough evidence to bring charges against A$AP Rocky. His next court date is scheduled for November 2.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”