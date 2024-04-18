Ashanti Confirms She’s Engaged To Nelly & Shows Off Baby Bump For The First Time 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Following her pregnancy, Ashanti has shared more good news, confirming she and Nelly are set to get married.

Nelly and Ashanti are engaged to be married and having a baby!

Fans have suspected that the longtime sweethearts are having a child together for some time. Ashanti has donned a succession of oversized jerseys to mask her growing baby bum leading to the rumors.

Although we have known for months, the announcement still feels like a dream



If you’ve been a fan of @ashanti, you know much she always wanted to be a mother.



All of us have hoped for this moment and her wish has finally come true



Seeing her with her baby bump warms all of… pic.twitter.com/ULnnOQa8ZR — ♌️👑 (@LadiiJ88) April 18, 2024

On Wednesday (April 17), after confirming her pregnancy in a cute video teaser, the mom-to-be shared even more good news. Ashanti revealed the happy couple are set to walk down the aisle as she and Nelly are engaged to be married.

In a statement to ESSENCE, Ashanti confirmed the engagement and expressed her joy over expressing her first child.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” she exclaimed. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

The outlet also revealed Nelly and Ashanti are going into business together. The couple are co-owners of Proov, a company offering affordable at-home fertility tests.

Meanwhile, Ashanti proudly displayed her blossoming baby bump for the audience at a Miami Beach marketing event following her pregnancy announcement.

The crowd applauded as she laughed and rubbed her stomach before standing up and giving onlookers a look at her pregnant form.

Ashanti Showing Off That Baby Bump ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WkPzqLM16T — Shawn K The King  (@SKTheKingYT) April 17, 2024

Nelly also shared the pregnancy trailer, borrowing lyrics from Ashanti’s 2002 hit “Baby.”