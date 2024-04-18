Ashanti Confirms She’s Engaged To Nelly & Shows Off Baby Bump For The First Time 

Nelly and Ashanti are engaged to be married and having a baby!
Fans have suspected that the longtime sweethearts are having a child together for some time. Ashanti has donned a succession of oversized jerseys to mask her growing baby bum leading to the rumors.
On Wednesday (April 17), after confirming her pregnancy in a cute video teaser, the mom-to-be shared even more good news. Ashanti revealed the happy couple are set to walk down the aisle as she and Nelly are engaged to be married.
In a statement to ESSENCE, Ashanti confirmed the engagement and expressed her joy over expressing her first child.
“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” she exclaimed. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”
The outlet also revealed Nelly and Ashanti are going into business together. The couple are co-owners of Proov, a company offering affordable at-home fertility tests.
Meanwhile, Ashanti proudly displayed her blossoming baby bump for the audience at a Miami Beach marketing event following her pregnancy announcement.
The crowd applauded as she laughed and rubbed her stomach before standing up and giving onlookers a look at her pregnant form.
Nelly also shared the pregnancy trailer, borrowing lyrics from Ashanti’s 2002 hit “Baby.”