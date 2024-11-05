Ashanti Gushes Over “Soulmate” Nelly As Rapper Turns 50 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

After a decade apart, Nelly and Ashanti reunited last year before getting married and welcoming a son earlier this year.

Nelly and Ashanti opened up about married life and raising their young son as the rapper celebrated his 50th birthday.

Ashanti packed in the surprises at her husband’s gold-themed 50th birthday bash at Tao in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 2, revealing she was “tiptoeing” around him to keep special moments hidden.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight aired Monday (November 4), Ashanti explained her top priority was ensuring Nelly enjoyed himself to the fullest because he always makes sure everybody else is having a good time.

“It’s priceless, honestly, just to have my soulmate, like my person, like my best friend, like my protector,” Ashanti explained. “It’s an amazing feeling. The universe doesn’t make mistakes.”

The couple began dating in the early 2000s but split in 2014 after nearly ten years together. Nelly and Ashanti spent a decade apart before rekindling their relationship last year and married in December. They welcomed their first child together, a son named Kareem Kenkaide, in July.

“She’s a great person, she’s a great mother,” Nelly said of Ashanti. “I’ma be completely honest, even when it comes to doing this—having birthday parties and things like that. Me personally, I didn’t have birthday parties until I was giving myself birthday parties. But with her and her family, and the way that they all intertwine and show they love, they made these types of situations and events very, very meaningful.”

Later in the interview, Nelly joked about the joys of fatherhood.

“He’s a boy and you know, I’ve had boys, but you’re changing them. You have to duck and I’ve been peed on so much,” he said. “I can’t wait to show him some of the pictures and the videos. Like, ‘look at what your mom was doing to you.’ She treats him like a Build-A-Bear.”