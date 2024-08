Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ashanti and Nelly have officially announced the birth of their baby. While rumors the singer had already delivered began circulating weeks ago, this marks the first time she’s confirmed it publicly.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (August 21), Ashanti shared a quick update on her postpartum body while making a slick reference to her 2001 collaboration with Ja Rule, “Always On Time.”

“Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol,” she wrote in the caption. “I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings! This is what postpartum looks like I’m loving these super cozy @fridamom shorts! I’m so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby.”

She added in a video, “Four weeks postpartum. You have no idea what this body could do.” A rep also told PEOPLE, “Ashanti and Nelly welcomed their baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide Hayes, on July 18. The proud and happy parents are so in love with KK!”

Ashanti and Nelly were previously known for their on-again, off-again relationship that began in the early 2000s. The couple initially dated for nearly a decade before parting ways in 2014. They rekindled their romance last year before tying the knot on December 27, 2023. The paperwork states the marriage became official in St. Louis County, meaning the ceremony likely took place in Nelly’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

After months of speculation from her fans, Ashanti confirmed she was pregnant in April with an Instagram video. At the same time, she announced Nelly had popped the question.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” she said in a statement to ESSENCE. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

Ashanti has been vocal about her pregnancy and journey into motherhood. As she wrote on Mother’s Day, “Having our families together as we are about to embark on such an incredible journey was amazing. Wishing all of the amazing Moms and Moms to be a beautiful Mother’s Day/ Pre Mothers Day!!!!! grateful yeah yeah I know I’m late… it was so much food I got distracted. Ps… I only had 1 plate tho.”

This is Ashanti’s first child.