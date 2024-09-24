Ashanti Pumps Iron & Breast Milk During Gym Session

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ashanti gave birth to her first child in July 2024. Her husband Nelly named their son Kareem Kenkaide Haynes.

Ashanti revealed her dedication to post-pregnancy workouts on Tuesday (September 24). The new mother shared clips of herself exercising in the gym while pumping breastmilk.

“So, it just got real,” she said on Instagram Stories. “Gotta finish before I get on the StairMaster.”

She quickly posted the update, “F it … ima just keep em on.”

“Ok,” Ashanti said as she continued pumping on the StairMaster. “By any means necessary.”

Ashanti and her husband Nelly welcomed their baby boy Kareem Kenkaide Haynes in July. The newborn is Ashanti’s first child.

“My son definitely dictates everything now,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “He is the priority overall and I don’t care what it will take, what I have to do, I’m just going to give everything and my all to my son. This little boy has my entire soul wrapped around his finger.”⁠

Last month, Ashanti showed off her body roughly four weeks after giving birth to her son.

“Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol,” she joked on Instagram. “I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings! This is what postpartum looks like I’m loving these super cozy @fridamom shorts! I’m so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, boy.”

Ashanti quietly married Nelly in late 2023. The couple legally tied the knot just a few months after confirming rumors of their rekindled romance.