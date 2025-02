Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ashanti is opening up about her and Nelly’s plans to expand their family amid rumors that they’re expecting their second child.

The longtime fan favorites quietly walked down the aisle in December 2023 after rekindling their romance nearly two decades after their split. However, they kept their wedding a secret until the following year.

They welcomed son Kareem Kenkaide “KK” Haynes in July 2024, and speculation has been rife that the singer is pregnant with their second child.

Ashanti gushed about motherhood and future baby plans during a recent E! News interview.

“I am feeling amazing, incredibly pleased, humbled,” she explained. “My life has completely changed for the better. I feel full, you know? My cup is full.”

Ashanti shared adorable updates about their baby, saying, “He’s clapping now, noticing everything.”

She continued, “He loves Facetime—grabs the phone, puts his whole face into it, and just starts laughing and smiling. Oh, and he’s even standing up in his crib now, holding on, and looking so proud of himself.”

While balancing her upcoming movie, No Address, Ashanti confirmed she and Nelly “absolutely” plan to grow their family, hinting that a baby girl is in their future.

“We’re going to add some more,” she added. “Definitely a girl to balance it out. I’m outnumbered in the house right now. So, a girl would be great.”

Rumors have circulated for months that Ashanti is pregnant with her second child. The speculation goes as far back as November, just months after welcoming their son.

Nelly and Ashanti recently enjoyed a fun-filled double date with friends Ja Rule and Aisha Atkins.

During their outing at a bowling alley, Nelly had everyone laughing with his spot-on impersonation of Ja Rule’s signature rap voice, leaving Ashanti in stitches.