Ashanti Reveals She Attempted To Extend Olive Branch To Irv Gotti Before His Death

Ashanti says she prayed for Irv Gotti’s “peace” even when they weren’t on good teerms.

Ashanti has opened up about the attempts she made to reconcile with the late Irv Gotti, in addition to how she is processing the former Murder Inc. music mogul’s untimely death.

On Friday (February 28), Ashanti sat down with Angie Martinez in the latest episode of her IRL podcast and discussed at length how she has been compartmentalizing the unexpected passing Gotti.

As Ashanti reflected on their relationship, both professionally and personally, her words were filled with an immense sense of emotional gratitude. When asked how she dealt with the news, Ashanti admitted, “It was a lot to process. It was a lot of different feelings and emotions.”

Ashanti added that the sadness she felt upon hearing the news left her wishing things had turned out differently between them.

“I’m still sad that it ended like this,” she said. “Because there was a time where things were just amazing.”

Despite their well-documented conflicts over the years, Ashanti expressed that she had always wanted the best for him.

“I know in my heart that I always just wanted peace for both of us,” she said. “For us to be cordial. And I wished peace for him. I prayed for him to be at peace.”

Ashanti also reflected on the history they made together and the lasting impact of their work. In doing so, she emphasized the importance of her son with Nelly understanding the magnitude of the success she accomplished alongside Gotti.

“We made history together—that is infinite,” she said. “My son is going to know that we made these records together.”

She also shared her disappointment that they had not reconciled in recent years, despite her efforts.

“I do know that I extended the olive branch and I do know that I tried to just—I just wanted things to be cool,” she said.

While revealing she has also connected with Gotti’s loved one’s and other close associates, such as Ja Rule, since his death, she also addressed the public scrutiny and drama surrounding their relationship. Even though things were rocky between them for several years, Ashanti maintained that she always tried to handle things with grace.

“I genuinely will always feel grateful,” she said. “I will always be thankful, and be honest about all of that.”

During their time together at Murder Inc., Ashanti and Irv Gotti were responsible for some of the biggest hits of the early 2000s. With chart-topping singles like “Foolish” and “Mesmerize” Ashanti cemented herself as an R&B powerhouse. Their collaborations led to multi-platinum success and several Grammy nominations.

Watch the full interview below.