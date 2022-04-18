Asian Doll Slams Erica Banks For Her Nicki Minaj Comments

It seems there is a cold war taking place among some of the female rappers like Asian Doll and Erica Banks. For weeks, there has been tension among some women in Hip Hop over getting acknowledged by Nicki Minaj.

Recently, Erica Banks expressed her frustration over not receiving an official Nicki Minaj feature. Banks shared her thoughts on the Queen album creator during an interview with the Big Facts Podcast.

“There was a person who made a tweet and she said, ‘I need somebody to get on the remix of my song.’ And a fan was like, ‘Why don’t you get Nicki Minaj on the song?’ And she was like, ‘I love Nicki. But I just feel like I’ve been trying to reach out to her for a long time. I just feel like she kinda ignores me and I feel like she entertains the girls who really don’t even know how to rap,'” recalled Erica Banks.

The 1501 Certified Entertainment signee added, “I commented and I said, ‘I agree.’ I agree that Nicki kinda f#### with the girls who can’t really rap when you got the girls over here who really do. Now some people might get mad at me for saying that, but it’s the truth. Everybody can’t rap.”

Baby Tate is the person Erica Banks was referring to in her conversation with DJ Scream, Big Bank, and Baby Jade. At the time, Asian Doll fired back at both Tate and Banks by claiming Minaj would not do a song with either them before doing a song with her.

Some social media users then began comparing Erica Banks’s comments from Big Facts about Nicki Minaj to Asian Doll allegedly shading Minaj during her feud with Katie Got Bandz. Asian Doll took to Twitter to push back on that narrative and to sub-tweet Erica Banks.

“Ayo don’t speak on me including me & my name & everything I’ve built randomly involving me in the next b#### situation [the f###] she sounded dumb as f### we nun alike keep that s### over there [for real]. I don’t agree or respect s### she said so the side by side pics ain’t giving at all bye,” posted Asian Doll.

Asian Doll has stated she is a longtime fan of Nicki Minaj on many occasions. However, some of Minaj’s followers took issue with Asian posting Cardi B’s new song “Shake It” on her Instagram page. Nicki and Cardi have been rivals for years.

Erica Banks suggesting Nicki Minaj only works with female artists that do not know how to rap caused a commotion online as well. Minaj has appeared on songs with Lil Kim, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Trina, Foxy Brown, Doja Cat, Bia, and Coi Leray. Most of those collaborations came out in the last three years.