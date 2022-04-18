Nicki Minaj Only Works With Girls Who Can’t Rap Says Erica Banks: Coi Leray Responds

Coi Leray laughed off claims Nicki Minaj will only work with female artists who can’t rap after the pair linked on “Blik Blick.”

Coi Leray has responded to Erica Banks’s claims that Nicki Minaj only collaborates with female rappers who can’t rap.

The 501 Entertainment rapper has been after a Nicki Minaj feature for some time but has failed to get one. She explained why she thinks the New York rapper has yet to work with her during a recent appearance.

“I love Nicki,” Banks began. “But I just felt like, I been trying to reach out to her for a long time but I felt like she kinda ignores me and she entertains girls who really can’t rap,” she said. However, when pressed, she refused to name the artists who can’t rap that Nicki Minaj worked with.

She continued and explained that Nicki Minaj cut ties with her after she made similar comments in the past. “I said I agree that Nicki kinda f**k with the girls who can’t really rap — when you got the girls over here (herself) who really do,” Banks declared. “Now, some people might get mad at me for saying that, but it’s the truth. Everybody can’t rap.” She added her perspective is “not because I’m a rapper. I’m saying it because not everybody’s going to say it.”

The “Buss It” rapper concluded, “And I had to explain to everybody — we not saying that we are ungrateful for Nicki Minaj’s support, we just saying our feelings are hurt as a real fan that we haven’t worked together.”

Coi Leray Reacts

However, Coi Leray, who recently worked with Nicki Minaj on “Blick Blick,” found the matter laughable, and fired off a few tweets in response.

Her initial response was direct. She quote tweeted the post with a series of crying with laughter emojis.

While Nicki Minaj is yet to respond, her recent collaborator then followed up with a less direct response laying out her credentials for any detractors to see.

“My debut album has over 315k album sales. 🔥🔥🔥🔐 4 Billboard top 100 entries (No More Parties , No More parties Remix, Big Prrd, Blick Blick 💚 🌎 🆑 6 nominations with no album . 💖💪🏽 Millions of monthly listeners 🆑 TRENDSETTER THE ALBUM OUT NOW 💖🤪🆑👑🔥”

Nicki Minaj On Collabs

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj recently clarified her refusal to work with artists who have continually bad-mouthed her in the past. “If you hear somebody was saying things about you – not just one thing – but repeated things, repeated tweets for years… It’s let go, but it’s about, why would I work with somebody who doesn’t like me?”