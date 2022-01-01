Assault Of Young Woman In Front Of Jack Harlow Concert Sparks Investigation

The cops in Cobb County, Georgia, are looking into an incident where an officer grabbed a young black girl by the neck during an argument in front of a Jack Harlow concert.

The Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) is now saying that they know about the incident and are checking into it.

According to 11 Alive the CCPD told the press that they are aware of the 13-second clip and will investigate the incident where one of their officers grabbed a woman by the neck during an argument.

Authorities did not identify the officer to the media.

The police department shared a statement that said that it “takes any and all allegations of officer misconduct very seriously.”

“The incident is going through an internal review to get a full understanding of the entire incident before any potential action is taken,” the statement continued.

They became aware of the altercation after the rapper took to social media demanding the officer be fired.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, he posted on Instagram, “When I watched it I was disgusted by that cop and all I wanted to do was make something good happen for this girl immediately.”

“I told the world to help me identify her so I could find a way to give her a hug and give her as many tickets to as many shows as she wants.”

The Kentucky native noted that tickets are a band-aid to the real problem.

“But that’s not enough, and its not a solution to a systemic issue that people who don’t look like me have to face,” he said. “The next step is identifying this police officer and getting him unemployed as fast as we can. Assaulting a young woman and putting his hands on her neck is sickening.”

The story is developing.