Jack Harlow is speaking out over an incident at his concert in Atlanta, where a police officer manhandled one of his female fans for no good reason!

Jack Harlow is calling for justice over an incident captured on video, where a woman who wanted to attend his concert was met with police-involved violence.

In fact, the cop in question put his hands around her neck and appeared to choke her. The artists said the act was “sickening.”

According to footage posted on his Instagram, the woman wanted to attend the Tuesday night show in Atlanta where the violent altercation happened outside the venue.

He posted, “When I watched it I was disgusted by that cop and all I wanted to do was make something good happen for this girl immediately.”

“I told the world to help me identify her so I could find a way to give her a hug and give her as many tickets to as many shows as she wants.”

The Kentucky native noted that tickets are a band-aid to the real problem.

“But that’s not enough and its not a solution to a systemic issue that people who don’t look like me have to face,” he said. “The next step is identifying this police officer and getting him unemployed as fast as we can. Assaulting a young woman and putting his hands on her neck is sickening.”

The video shows two white officers arguing with a Black woman outraged about something.

While she is snapping, the policeman closest to her pushes her back by cupping his large hand around her neck and then puts his fingers in her face to warn her.

His act did not stop the back and forth.

“I look out in the crowd every night and see black women in my front row… screaming my lyrics, traveling to see me, supporting me, riding for me,” Jack Harlow said. “I want this woman, and every black woman that supports me to know – I am so sorry. I want you to be protected and I want this guy to lose his job so f###### fast. I love you. Let’s find this officer.”

No word on who the cop is as of publishing.