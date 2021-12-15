Jack Harlow Comes To The Aid Of Kentucky Tornado Victims With KFC

Jack Harlow donated some of his riches to help natives in his home state of Kentucky, who were impacted by a devastating storm this week.

After tornados ripped through Kentucky and killed 74 people, rapper Jack Harlow stepped up to provide some relief to those devastated by the storm.

The Louisville native has partnered with KFC and the chicken company’s parent brand Yum to make a quarter million donation to help people in need.

According to WHAS 11, he and the food company donated $250,000 to the American Red Cross, an organization that is working with boots on the ground in the communities touched by the twister.

Community service is not all that KFC and Harlow are doing together.

He is going to have his own sandwich, complete with his picture on the packaging (limited to certain KFC Food Trucks).

The “Industry Baby” rapper tweeted, “Growing up, I always dreamed of being that guy who would put Kentucky on the map in the music scene. But to team up with an iconic national staple like KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky, is truly an honor. I’m looking forward to all the amazing things we’re about to do together.”

Growing up I always dreamed of being the biggest artist to come from Kentucky. Now I’m teaming up with @KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky. Together we will be donating $250k to the @americanredcross in relief efforts for Kentucky’s tornado victims. pic.twitter.com/INM3cx2iC0 — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) December 13, 2021

The rapper will be going hard to promote the new chicken sandwich, using a large “KFC Bucket Boombox” as an experiential for fans outside of the venue of his next few shows.

Over the next week, he will be hosting the “No Place Like Home” concert series.

In addition to his chicken deal, he posted this online.

“Louisville…I’m home And so it begins”