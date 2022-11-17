ATL Jacob Has No Idea How Or When He Will Be Paid For Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Atlanta-bred producer says he “ain’t tripping” about the situation.

Kanye “Ye” West’s 2021 album Donda debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and earned an Album Of The Year nomination at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. In contrast, the sequel mostly flew under the radar.

West released Donda 2 exclusively on the Stem Player device. Many fans did not get to hear the project which included production work by Ye, DJ Premier, Hit-Boy, and others.

Apparently, at least one of the Donda 2 producers did not get paid. ATL Jacob sat down with VladTV. The conversation included the “Pablo” and “Louie Bags” beatmaker discussing the financial fallout from his time working with Kanye West.

“Everybody was confused like, ‘How we get paid?'” said ATL Jacob. DJ Vlad then asked Jacob if he was confused about the situation. The 808 Mafia affiliate replied, “Hell yeah. I’m still confused. If he’s banned from Stem Player, then how we get paid?”

Kanye West lost several lucrative business deals after the Chicago native went on conspiracy theory-laden rants about the Jewish community. However, reports claim Stem Player chose not to cut ties with the controversial entertainer.

As for ATL Jacob’s lack of knowledge about Donda 2 payouts, he does not seem upset about not getting compensated for his labor. Jacob said, “I ain’t tripping though, because I learned a lot just working on [Donda 2].”

In addition to making music with Kanye West for Donda 2, ATL Jacob has also produced for Future, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Nav, and more. Jacob’s contribution to Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” helped the single peak at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2022.