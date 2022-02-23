Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ Is Now Available On The Stem Player Streaming Device

Find out how you can listen to Ye’s latest LP.

Kanye West once again took over social media last night with his “Donda Experience Performance” in Miami. The live concert served as a global listening session for the Hip Hop superstar’s Donda 2.

Fans of Ye can now listen to Donda 2 exclusively on the billionaire mogul’s new Stem Player streaming device. According to West, the album will not be available on DSPs such as Apple Music and Spotify.

The Stem Player is on sale for $200 at kanyewest.com and stemplayer.com. In addition to being able to play Kanye West’s Donda 2, Stem Player also allows users to customize any song.

Yeezy Tech Stem Player

Plus, the device includes vocal controls, beat samples, real-time loop, speed control, the ability to save, playback and download mixes, and more. The front of the Stem Player has four-touch sensitive “light sliders” that control the vocals, drums, bass, and samples.

Other features include Bluetooth support, a 97db speaker, a headphone jack, a USB-C power and data port, and 8GB of storage. Stem Player is a collaboration between Kanye West’s Yeezy Tech and the Kano electronics company.

Kanye West tapped Atlanta rapper Future to executive produce Donda 2. The Game, Pusha T, Migos, Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, Alicia Keys, Playboy Carti, DaBaby, and Marilyn Manson made appearances on the “Donda Experience Performance” livestream.