Kanye West Announces “Donda Experience Performance” In Miami

The Grammy winner heads to South Florida for his latest stadium show.

Kanye “Ye” West is promoting his upcoming album in Miami next week. The rapper/producer’s “Donda Experience Performance” will take place at LoanDepot Park on February 22.

Ye is also currently set to release his Donda 2 project on that same date. The forthcoming studio LP is a sequel to the Grammy-nominated Donda which came out in 2021.

In December, Drake joined Kanye West at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the “Free Larry Hoover Concert.” A reported 70,000 people were in attendance for that event which streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

Kanye West also hosted multiple stadium shows prior to the release of Donda last August. He held special listening events inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Chicago’s Soldier Field.

The Recording Academy nominated Donda for Best Rap Album and Album Of The Year. Ye’s “Jail” is up for Best Rap Song. Plus, “Hurricane” earned a Best Melodic Rap Performance nomination.

So far, Kanye West has won 22 Grammy Awards off 75 nominations. The Atlanta-born, Chicago-raised billionaire is among the ten most awarded music acts in Grammy history.