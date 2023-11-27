Atlanta Falcons Celebrate Hip-Hop 50: See Photos Of The Star-Studded Event

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ludacris, Big Boi, Jermaine Dupri and many other Hip-Hop artists appeared at the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints game.

The Atlanta Falcons hosted Ludacris, Big Boi, Jermaine Dupri, the surviving members of TLC, T.I. and many more for a celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. Ozone founder Julia Beverly provided AllHipHop with photos of the festivities, which were held at the NFL team’s game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday (November 26).

Ludacris stole the show with a memorable performance of the hit single “Move B####.” The rapper/actor rappelled down from the rafters of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a viral moment, which racked up millions of views on social media.

Jeezy, Killer Mike, Bonecrusher, Quavo and Rich Homie Quan were just a few of the notable rappers in attendance for the Hip-Hop 50 event. The Atlanta Falcons also honored the late Takeoff and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes at Sunday’s game.

The Hip-Hop community’s presence apparently helped the Atlanta Falcons as the team was able to defeat the rival New Orleans Saints. The Falcons won 24-15, improving their record to 5-6 as they seek a spot in the NFL Playoffs. The victory moved the Falcons into first place in the NFC South division with a tiebreaker over the Saints.

Check out the photos from Sunday’s Hip-Hop 50 extravaganza in Atlanta below.