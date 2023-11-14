Atlanta Falcons Enlist Jeezy, Quavo, Big Boi, T.I. & More For Hip-Hop 50 Event

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Atlanta Falcons will honor Goodie Mob, Killer Mike, Kilo Ali, Crime Mob and more prior to their game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Atlanta Falcons recruited some of the city’s most famous rappers for a pregame concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26. The NFL team announced several performers and an extensive list of honorees for a show celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary.

Jeezy, Quavo, Big Boi, Ludacris, CeeLo Green, Jermaine Dupri and T.I. will perform prior to the Falcons’ game against the New Orleans Saints. The Falcons will also honor a variety of figures from the Atlanta Hip-Hop scene, ranging from pioneers such as Kilo Ali and Organized Noize to newer artists such as Baby Tate and EarthGang.

“The Hip-Hop community and the Atlanta Falcons have forged a close relationship since the early nineties, influenced by the drafting of Deion Sanders,” AMB Sports and Entertainment’s Tameka Rish said. “Artists such as Jermaine Dupri, Andre 3000, Big Boi, Ludacris and T.I. rose to prominence during the era of Michael Vick’s top-selling number 7 jersey across all sports.”

She added, “This is a relationship that has not only endured but flourished, reflecting Atlanta’s continued significance in the Hip-Hop world. Our ongoing collaboration with artists like Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Quavo, Pastor Troy and the broader Hip-Hop community remains a top priority, as it embodies our profound dedication to the culture of Atlanta and our commitment to unity.”

The pregame show is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Falcons vs. Saints game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.