Audiomack Announces Yung Baby Tate As The Latest #UpNow Artist

(AllHipHop News)
Atlanta-raised up-and-comer Yung Baby Tate is getting a special spotlight from Audiomack. The streaming platform added the rapper/singer/producer to its #UpNext emerging artist program.
“We love the way Yung Baby Tate is unapologetically herself and continues to prove why she’s not only up next, but here to stay,” states Jason Johnson, Audiomack’s Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy.
Yung Baby Tate is presented as the new cover artist for the official Audiomack #UpNow playlist. Previously, the After the Rain EP creator performed at the company’s “Leaders of the New Cool’s SXSW Showcase” in 2019.
“It’s definitely an honor because I feel like I’ve been putting a lot of work in and for that to be recognized feels really good,” says Tate. “I think I’ve always been on the rise, but for everyone to kind of understand and see this moment as I do for myself, it’s really just affirming. So great.”
Yung Baby Tate currently has more than 52,000 monthly listeners on Audiomack and more than 3 million total plays on the platform. She joins a list of previous #UpNext artist selections such as Rod Wave and Pooh Shiesty.