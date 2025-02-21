Audri Nix Replies To Kanye As War Over Assault Allegations Spills On To Social Media

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Audri Nix just called out Kanye West in a social media battle, accusing him of sexual assault and refusing to let his “extortion” claims silence her.

Audri Nix just put Kanye West on blast, accusing him of sexual assault and calling him a “horrific human being” in a dramatic reply to his claims he is being extorted.

The Puerto Rican rapper, who had a short-lived fling with Ye back in 2022, didn’t hold back after West accused her of trying to extort him.

Nix and West were spotted together in Miami in early 2022, sparking dating rumors. Not long after, she dropped a track called “Miami Beach,” featuring the pointed lyric, “Who is that b#### on the balcony with Kanye West?” She later admitted she wrote the song within 48 hours of meeting him.

The drama unfolded on Friday morning (February 21) when West posted a screenshot of a message telling him that a woman he briefly dated two years ago was now claiming he sexually assaulted her.

The message read: “She prefers to handle it privately but also prepared to go public. Would you like this to be addressed by your lawyer with her lawyer?”

Instead of handling things quietly, Ye called out Nix and named her as the person making the claims, tweeting, “Audri Nix is the name of the person trying to extort me. Welp, so much for the quiet extortion.”

Nix wasted no time and issued a response to the rapper.

“All I did was to bring the allegations to Kanye West team and now he’s crying on Twitter. And not only that he’s also shaming another victim that came forward. I wonder how many victims you have because let me be very clear. The world doesn’t even know yet what you did to me..” she posted.

Then she really went in addressing him directly.

“Hey \@ye. Do you know the definition of extortion? Also, you’re a horrific human being, and your daughters should know who you really are.”

Nix also shared a disturbing DM she received from some random defender of West’s, who wrote, “he horrific human being and you still let him f### you.” She replied: “And this is why victims don’t come forward.”