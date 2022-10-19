August Alsina Admits To Having “Absolutely Zero” Relationship With Jada Pinkett Smith

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#AugustAlsina reflects on the #entanglement scandal with #JadaPinkettSmith.

R&B vocalist August Alsina has joined the cast of The Surreal Life.

Prior to the first episode of The Surreal Life airing on television, August Alsina spoke to Entertainment Tonight. He addressed the emotional weight of being part of reality TV after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It really was just, I think, a new space, new environment, new people, old emotion, pent-up emotion, new experience that brings new emotion, so it was just a lot of emotion flying around at times,” stated Alsina.

During the COVID-19 crisis, August Alsina made international headlines after he exposed his previous romantic relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. The so-called “entanglement” with Will Smith’s then-estranged wife became tabloid fodder for weeks.

Alsina claimed he has “absolutely zero” relationship with the Smith family at this point. The 30-year-old singer admitted the scandal involving Jada Pinkett Smith made him question his decision to take part in The Surreal Life.

“I would say that going into it, that probably was one of the factors for me that I felt like, ‘Hmm, do I really want to do this?’ because I didn’t want to go into a situation where people would grab for low-hanging fruit,” stated August Alsina.

In addition to Alsina, the new season of The Surreal Life also features Dennis Rodman, Tamar Braxton, Kim Coles, Frankie Muniz, Stormy Daniels, and more. The Surreal Life premieres Monday, October 24 at 9 pm ET/PT on VH1.