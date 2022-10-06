August Alsina, Tamar Braxton & More To Star In ‘The Surreal Life’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A new chapter in The Surreal Life story will begin Monday, October 24 at 9 pm ET/PT. The VH1 network announced new episodes of the “celebrity social experiment” will feature a fresh lineup of stars including R&B singer August Alsina.

Over the last two years, August Alsina has made more headlines for his romantic relationships and backstage altercations than his music. The 30-year-old performer will now take his personal drama to cable television.

Alsina will join a cast of well-known housemates. Fellow R&B musician Tamar Braxton will also appear on The Surreal Life. Braxton previously starred in reality series such as Braxton Family Values and Tamar & Vince.

The Surreal Life also drafted NBA legend Dennis Rodman for the upcoming season. Former WWE superstar CJ Perry, Malcolm in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz, Living Single actress Kim Coles, and make-up artist Manny MUA made the program as well.

Adult film industry star Stormy Daniels also decided to take part in The Surreal Life. Daniels became an international figure after being entangled in an alleged affair with Donald Trump before the businessman became President of the United States.

51 Minds Entertainment’s Christian Sarabia, Fernando Mills, Ken Martinez, and Nicole Elliott serve as executive producers for The Surreal Life. Elena Diaz, Tolani Holmes, Adam Gonzalez, and Dan Caster are executive producers for MTV Entertainment Group.