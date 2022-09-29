Tory Lanez Refuses To Address Altercation With August Alsina

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

With an assault case pending, Lanez says he can’t respond to online narratives.

Controversial recording artist Tory Lanez sat down for a highly-anticipated interview this week. One of the first topics brought up during the conversation was Lanez’s recent run-in with R&B singer August Alsina.

August Alsina accused the Sorry 4 What album creator of attacking him backstage at the Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam tour. At first, Lanez denied involvement in the alleged incident. However, comedian Rip Michaels claimed he saw Lanez punch Alsina.

According to reports, the situation is under investigation by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. Tory Lanez already faces an assault and firearm case in that jurisdiction in connection with a July 2020 shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion.

“You got into an alleged altercation with an R&B artist, August Alsina,” DJ Envy told Tory Lanez on The Breakfast Club. Lanez replied, “Look, man. Like I said, I’m here to just answer about the album.”

Angela Yee then asked Lanez if there is an open LAPD investigation into the matter. The 30-year-old Canadian responded, “Again, I couldn’t tell you, don’t know. Like I said, I’m just here for the album and positivity.”

DJ Envy tried again to get an answer from Tory Lanez about whether he had a problem with August Alsina. The Juno Award winner insisted he does not have an issue with anyone. Yee also asked Lanez if he forgives people who no longer support him.

Tory Lanez said, “I can never be upset about someone’s opinion. When they’re people that have opinions, it’s like whatever they thought at the time was just whatever they were feeling at the time. I know that a lot of people’s opinions have changed, up and down, about me. It’s not of me to be a judge or be playing God’s role in judging people. I forgive everybody. I don’t forget, but I forgive.”