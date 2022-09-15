Prosecutors Subpoena Megan Thee Stallion’s Friend Kelsey For Tory Lanez Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Reports claim the Hot Girl Coach’s ex-BFF is being treated as an eyewitness.

The ongoing legal battle involving Tory Lanez continues to play out in court and in the public. Megan Thee Stallion accused Lanez of shooting her in the feet back in 2020. Authorities eventually arrested Lanez, and another hearing for that assault/firearm case took place this week.

According to Rolling Stone Senior Reporter Nancy Dillon, the latest hearing included some interesting news. Apparently, Megan’s former friend Kelsey Harris (aka Kelsey Nicole) attended the court session. Prosecutors could force Kelsey to testify in the future.

“Outside Tory Lanez hearing now. Waiting to see what will happen with [the] trial date. It could start today, but [the] judge [is] involved in a different trial, so it would have to be sent to a different courtroom. Another continuance possible,” tweeted Nancy Dillon on Wednesday morning.

Nancy Dillon returned to the social media platform later that day to add, “Kelsey Harris is here. She is being ordered back as a witness being called by prosecutors. Ordered back Dec. 9.”

Outside Tory Lanez hearing now. Waiting to see what will happen with trial date. It could start today, but judge involved in a different trial, so it would have to be sent to a different courtroom. Another continuance possible. — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) September 14, 2022

Kelsey Harris is here. She is being ordered back as a witness being called by prosecutors. Ordered back Dec. 9. — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) September 14, 2022

Megan The Stallion, Tory Lanez & Kelsey Harris Partied Together Before The Shooting

Kelsey Harris was reportedly at the scene of the shooting in California two years ago. Prior to someone firing a weapon, Tory, Megan, and Kelsey attended a party together hosted by reality show star Kylie Jenner.

It is not clear exactly what role Kelsey Harris played on the night of the Hollywood Hills shooting. She apparently did have a falling out with Megan Thee Stallion after the violent incident.

Tory Lanez insinuated he had sex with Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsey Harris which caused a rift between the two women. However, Megan has denied being intimate with the “Say It” hitmaker. Both Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez have addressed each other about the controversy in songs and on social media.

Nancy Dillon also reported Tory Lanez’s trial start date will likely begin during the time period of November 28 through December 8. The Canadian rapper/singer pled not guilty to charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded/unregistered firearm in a vehicle.