Megan Thee Stallion Clashes With Former Friend Kelsey Nicole On Social Media

Megan Thee Stallion’s issues with her former friend Kelsey Nicole continued to play out in the public eye.

Megan Thee Stallion and her former friend Kelsey Nicole remain on bad terms.

The two exchanged insults via social media on Tuesday (August 30). Kelsey Nicole trolled her ex-friend after the 300 Entertainment artist complained about distasteful jokes.

“Deleting all apps bc any b#### that’s gone see me gone see me irl or gone see me in court,” Megan Thee Stallion wrote via Twitter.

Kelsey Nicole responded, “But you ain’t p#### tho.”

Megan Thee Stallion fired back by recalling how she used to pay for her friend’s rent. Kelsey Nicole replied via comments on Instagram.

“She don’t war with me for real,” she wrote. “2 years later im still on her mind .. I be minding my business.”

Kelsey Nicole added, “& the rent comment is dead ! I had my own s### , she want y’all to think I was down bad so bad. BUT IM LIVING PROOF OF WHY YOU STAY ON YOUR OWN JOURNEY CUZ THESE HOES WILL USE YOU & ACT LIKE THEY WAS HOLDING IT DOWN ON THEIR OWN . Goodnight.”

Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion accused Kelsey Nicole of receiving hush money from Tory Lanez following an alleged shooting in 2020. Tory Lanez is awaiting trial on felony assault charges. Kelsey Nicole was at the scene of the incident involving the rappers.

“I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?’” Megan Thee Stallion told Rolling Stone. “She said, ‘Megan, y’all wasn’t answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn’t know what to do.’ What the f### do you mean your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me.”

Kelsey Nicole denied accepting any hush money. She claimed Megan Thee Stallion was playing “social media games.”