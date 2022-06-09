Prosecutor Says Leaks In Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Could “Subvert” Justice

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez denied leaking court documents in the aftermath of Megan Thee Stallion’s CBS interview with Gayle King.

A prosecutor expressed concerns about leaks in the assault case against Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion.

According to Rolling Stone, Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta questioned if Tory Lanez leaked documents at a court hearing on Thursday (June 9). Ta took issue with sealed discovery surfacing online in the aftermath of Megan Thee Stallion’s April interview with CBS’ Gayle King.

“Since the last court date, it was apparent there were some leaks of part of the discovery to media or members of the public,” Ta said.

Ta added, “My concern is the way the leaks are being disseminated and extrapolated in certain ways to mislead the state of the evidence. I do have concerns about invested members of the public trying to subvert the fair administration of justice.”

Rolling Stone noted a YouTube vlogger published portions of a sealed police report two weeks after Megan Thee Stallion’s CBS interview. The preliminary report included a line about a doctor saying she suffered a laceration from stepping on glass, which Tory Lanez supporters believe exonerates him. But LAPD Det. Ryan Stogner’s testimony and medical records corroborate the shooting allegations.

Tory Lanez and his lawyer Shawn Holley denied leaking anything in wake of Megan Thee Stallion’s CBS interview. Holley claimed her client even refused to take watermarked copies of court documents “out of concern there might be some suggestion that he had something to do with leaking.”

“I’m certain that whatever exists that is out there won’t have my name on it or Mr. Peterson’s name on it,” Holley insisted.

Tory Lanez’s next court hearing will take place on July 28. His assault trial is tentatively scheduled to begin on September 14.