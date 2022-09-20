Prosecutors To Investigate Tory Lanez Allegedly Attacking August Alsina

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The controversial singer also lost his gig with comedian Rip Michaels.

Once again, Tory Lanez is back in the news for an alleged physical confrontation. This time, fellow R&B artist August Alsina claims Lanez and his entourage attacked him during the Chicago stop of the Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam tour.

August Alsina took to social media to lay out his version of what supposedly happened between himself and Tory Lanez. According to the 30-year-old performer, Lanez was the aggressor in the situation.

“As I’m exiting the building after the show last night, a 4’11 sized leprechaun ran down on me [with] 8 oversized security n#####, whom I greeted each individually upon their walk up as they tried to press me,” wrote August Alsina on Instagram.

Alsina also added, “Never any disrespectful words were exchanged, so I was a bit confused at how somehow he turnt himself up [with] anger after hitting a blunt laced with cocaine obviously, (I heard the fizzle) and he snuck me when I turned my head to move to the side amongst all his antsy moving and to keep an eye on the endless n##### that was [with] him surrounding me.”

Tory Lanez Suggests The Violent Incident Never Happened

At first, Tory Lanez denied being aware of August Alsina’s allegations. The Canadian national suggested he was in a recording studio at the time. He also told DJ Akademiks that he had nothing to do with the alleged altercation.

However, footage has emerged of Tory Lanez and August Alsina both at the venue for the Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam tour. In the clip, Alsina can be seen refusing to shake Lanez’s hand. In addition, the video appears to show Lanez following Alsina after the handshake snub.

Alsina explained on Instagram, “With my history of health and condition just recently overcoming being paralyzed, my doctor directed me not to compromise my health while out on road and shake as less hands as possible due to [COVID-19] and monkeypox.”

The Rapper/Singer May Have Hurt His Assault Case In California

Tory Lanez could be in more legal trouble. Prosecutors plan to investigate the matter involving the two recording artists. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office told Pitchfork, “The allegations are serious and will be thoroughly examined.”

Tory Lanez faces criminal charges for allegedly shooting Megen Thee Stallion in Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020. That assault and firearm case in California could begin as soon as November. Lanez has maintained his innocence.

In addition, comedian Rip Michaels booted Tory Lanez from the Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam tour. TMZ reports the Wild ‘n Out star actually witnessed Lanez punch August Alsina on Saturday night. Michaels also said that August attempted to settle the friction by having a conversation, but Lanez allegedly struck Alsina in the face instead.