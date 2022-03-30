Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex-Boyfriend August Alsina Posts Message About Peace

R&B recording artist August Alsina took to Instagram to share a message with his 6.7 million followers. The “I Luv This Sh*t” performer’s IG post comes after Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

August Alsina became tabloid fodder in 2020 when news broke about his previous romantic liaison with Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The 29-year-old New Orleans native even released a song titled “Entanglements” which was inspired by Jada’s description of their extramarital relationship.

This week, Alsina wrote on Instagram:

choose peace; trusting that life’s intricate puzzle pieces 🧩 are all forming together for the greater good and mastering of the seasonally sometime chaotic nature of your life’s art piece that’s being formed and painted by birthing life to your internal masterpiece; grown through external chaos-metamorphosing alchemy, dark turned 2 light and beauty within. Then turned Master

P (i) E^CE shown without, from your life’s own whimsical & colorful art-piece, being co created and displayed through living while/after being broken to peace’s/pieces.🖼 🤞🏽💫 🕊 🗣 I’m A Walking Billboard & Network Simply Desiring To Televise & Broadcast Love, the love, grace and healing embrace of God, Good Music that’s healing (w/ a lil bit of nasty) 👅 (c## the art of sharing temples can too be healing) 💦 🤤 My Nola mixed w/ My H-Town background 🤘🏽 of Top Tier DRIP & FLAVA 💧 & bag secure abundantly for the ones i love while trying to keep a clean heart out here. 🗣DassIT!! @augustalsina Instagram

August Alsina Had More To Sat About “Trollin”

While his Instagram post did not mention the Smiths or Chris Rock, some social media users took August Alsina’s statement as a subtle response to Will Smith’s on-stage Oscars slap. Alsina returned to IG hours later to offer more words.

The Product III: State of Emergency album creator also added:

For those of them in the back that like to solve 🗣aLgEbRa eQuAtIoNs & mOrSe codes. 😒..🗣 Jesus is a peace maker, so sit still bul’! 😮‍💨😶 Lol aight I’m done trollin… I love y’all ❤️‍🩹🤞🏽 @augustalsina Instagram

On a highly-viewed episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith admitted to being involved with August Alsina while she was separated from Will Smith. According to reports, Will and Jada plan to sit down on the Facebook Watch talk show again in the near future to discuss the Academy Awards controversy.