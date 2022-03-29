Report: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith To Address Chris Rock Slap On ‘Red Table Talk’

The Smiths are said to be headed back to Meta’s Facebook Watch platform.

It appears Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith will once again sit down together on Red Table Talk. After the infamous chat about their “entanglement” scandal in 2020, the Hollywood couple is reportedly set to have another personal conversation on the Facebook Watch show.

This time, the Smiths are reportedly ready to address the King Richard star’s internet-breaking slap at the 94th Academy Award. According to Radar, Will and Jada will tape an episode of Red Table Talk as early as this week.

The celebrity news outlet also claims Will Smith rejected offers to appear on ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s The Today Show to talk about striking Chris Rock at Sunday’s Oscar ceremony. Rock attended the Academy Awards to present the Best Documentary Feature trophy.

Before announcing Questlove’s Summer of Soul as the Best Documentary Feature winner, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith having a bald head like Demi Moore’s character in the 1997 movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett Smith lost her hair due to alopecia.

Later in the night, Will Smith won Best Actor for King Richard. The 53-year-old actor/rapper used his acceptance speech to apologize to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the other 2022 nominees. He then offered an apology to Chris Rock on social media.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s 2020 Red Table Talk conversation amassed over 38 million views on Facebook. That special “Jada Brings Herself to the Table” episode also spawned countless “Sad Will” memes.