August Alsina Says He’s Celibate In Order To Summon Energy For Cast Spells

The New Orleans native wants to harness his energy.

August Alsina made countless headlines over the last several years because of his “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith. That relationship between Alsina and Will Smith’s wife became a sex scandal that captured the public’s attention.

Apparently, August Alsina has now chosen the path of celibacy at this time in his life. The 29-year-old R&B singer/songwriter informed his one million Twitter followers that he is not engaging in any sexual intercourse.

“I ain’t having sex, I gotta keep harnessing my energy and life force to continue summoning energy for all the spells that’s been [cast] 🧙‍♂️ 🧘‍♂️,” wrote Alsina on Tuesday in response to an online fan.

While he referred to witchcraft in that April 5 tweet, August Alsina also tweeted about the Christian messiah Jesus Christ later that day. The New Orleans native posted a thankful prayer on the social media platform.

“They Hated Jesus too Slime. Everybody wanna play Jesus, til it’s crucifixion time. Thank You, God, for sending your SUN (SoN) 🌞 🙏🏽 to come and pay for the price, & carry all of the [spewed] hate, projected hurt, & emotional pain within one, being transmitted thru words 2 another,” posted Alsina.

August Alsina Entangled With A Married Jada

Back in 2020, August Alsina sat down with media personality Angela Yee for an exclusive interview. That conversation included Alsina revealing his relationship with Girls Trip actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

A few weeks later, Jada Pinkett Smith presented an episode of her Red Table Talk show with Will Smith as the guest. The celebrity couple discussed Jada hooking up with August while she was temporarily separated from Will.

“Jada Brings Herself to the Table” introduced “entanglement” as a euphemism for an extramarital affair into the public lexicon. August Alsina later released a single titled “Entanglements” featuring Miami-bred rapper Rick Ross. The track debuted at #7 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B Songs chart.