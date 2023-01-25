Australian Politicians Have Hearing On Kanye, Ask For Ban And No Entrance To Land Down Under

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Seems like the artist will have some problems meeting his rumored in-laws.

Officials in Australia want nothing to do with Kanye West and are asking that he is denied entry because of his outlandish conduct, particularly his celebration of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

According to The Straits Times, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, Minister for Education Jason Clare condemned the “Jesus Walks” artist’s anti-Semitic comments and noted that others who have said similar things have also been denied the necessary paperwork to get into the “Land Down Under.”

“People like that who’ve applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected,” Clare said in an interview. “I expect that if he does apply, he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did.”

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Peter Wertheim, co-chief executive officer of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, was a loud voice speaking out banning the former billionaire.

He said, “We had a sympathetic hearing. We’ve made the case that this particular individual does not meet the character test and that it would be in the national interest not to grant him a visa and we set out our reasons in some detail in that letter.”

One more person that commented on Ye being able to travel to Australia is Peter Dutton, an immigration minister under a previous government. He also believes Kanye should not be allowed in the country.

“His anti-Semitic comments are disgraceful, his conduct, his behavior are appalling,” Dutton advised (even though he has no weight in the decision).

“He’s not a person of good character and the minister has the ability to stop somebody coming into our country of bad character,” he says.

According to sources, West, whose official name is Ye, wants to come to the country to meet the parents of his rumored new wife, Bianca Censori.

Censori grew up in Melbourne.