Kanye West’s New In-Laws Break Silence On Marriage To Bianca Censori 

Kanye West is a married man once again after his wedding ceremony to a Yeezy staffer, and his new in-laws are “super happy” at the news.

While Kanye West and his new bride have remained tight-lipped over their alleged wedding ceremony, his new in-laws have shared their excitement at the latest edition to their family.

The news broke last week (Jan. 130 that Ye married Yeezy employee Bianca Censori in a secret ceremony after the new couple were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles. The pair worked together for several years prior to their nuptials; Australian Censori worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy.

Bianca Censori (West)

Balenciaga & Kanye Ye West

New York Stock Exchange fashion show

May 2022 pic.twitter.com/glhkrv1VSW — Dee (@LowKyDee) January 13, 2023

Although Kanye West is sporting a band on his ring finger, he hasn’t officially re-married. While the pair reportedly enjoyed a private ceremony, they failed to file for a marriage license with the State of California. Their union may be symbolic, but it’s not actually legal.

Ye was wearing a wedding ring this week when he and Bianca arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Bev Hills — and we're told the ring symbolizes his commitment to her following the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/phlTEizCkq — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) January 13, 2023

However, his new bride’s family is overjoyed at the news. Censori’s sister Angelina told Aussie paper, the Herald Sun, that the news marks a “very exciting” time for them.

Another family member, Alyssia Censori also chimed in, adding the whole family is “super happy for them both.”

The marriage comes just two months after Ye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Although the SKIMS founder hasn’t directly addressed the father of her children’s new relationship, she shared a pair of cryptic posts on Instagram hours after the news broke.

“Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into a goat,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Story, as per Page Six. “Keep doing you.”

Kim Kardashian recently admitted that although she had been twice married before her wedding to Kanye West, she considered their union her first “real” marriage.