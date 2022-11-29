More Money Troubles For Kanye West: Must Pay Kim Kardashian $2.4 Million Per YEAR

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian settled their highly publicized divorce, agreeing to joint custody of their children.

Kanye West agreed to pay $200,000 per month to Kim Kardashian as part of their divorce settlement.

According to TMZ, both sides reached a deal to avoid a trial in the divorce case. The settlement left Kanye West on the hook for $2.4 million per year in child support.

‘Ye must wire $200,000 to Kim Kardashian’s account on the first of every month. The settlement added to his financial burdens as he recently claimed he owes the IRS $50 million.

The former couple divided their assets based on the terms of their prenup. They also waived spousal support.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian agreed to joint custody of their four children. If any issues arise involving their children, the two will participate in mediation to resolve the problem. If one of them doesn’t take part in the mediation, the other party will win by default.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. She married Kanye West in 2014. It was her third marriage.

Earlier this year, a judge declared Kim Kardashian to be legally single amid divorce proceedings. After leaving ‘Ye, she started dating Pete Davidson – much to the chagrin of her ex-husband. Her relationship with the comedian reportedly ended in August.