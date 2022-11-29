Kanye West Claims He Owes The IRS $50M In Taxes: “They Were Trying To Put Me In Prison”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West alleged the IRS froze his accounts to the tune of $75 million and tried to lock him up over a $50 million debt.

The G.O.O.D. Music founder addressed his financial woes during a chaotic appearance on the right-wing Timcast IRL podcast. Ye pulled up to the interview with white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and his new presidential campaign advisor, alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

Kanye West would eventually storm out of the interview, but not before he opened up about his financial situation.

After claiming he was planning “to buy my own bank” for $50-75 million, Kanye West revealed his “financial people” advised him, “you’re gonna have to pay a lot of taxes.”

Kanye West Claims IRS Froze $75 Million

“I’m talking about literally finding out that they were trying to put me in prison this morning,” Kanye West claimed. “But I found out — okay, so they froze, they put a $75 million hold on four of my accounts.”

“And then they said, you owe a lot of taxes. Took me like six hours to find out how much. A lot — was it — well, around $50 million,” Ye told host Tim Pool.

After revealing he attempted to find out, “would this be tax evasion?” Kanye West then admitted, “I’m obviously not the most financially literate person on the planet.”

“So now I’m having — I get to actually learn how to run a company. I get to learn how to, you know, to count, really,” Ye said. “It’s like I didn’t even know where to put the money.”

Earlier in the interview, Kanye West said he is unconcerned about a potential jail threat as long as it doesn’t interrupt his presidential run.

“And that made me feel like they’re just waiting, like, ‘We finally got him, we finally can put him in jail.’ And I was like, ‘Can I still run for president in jail?’ I found out I could, so I was like okay, that’s fine then.”

Kanye eventually walked out of the interview after Pool questioned his antisemitic rhetoric. Check out the interview below.