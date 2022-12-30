Kim Kardashian “Definitely” Wants To Remarry And Have Fifth Child 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian revealed she wasn’t ready to be a wife until her first “real” marriage to Kanye West in 2014.

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her love life, revealing that she wants to remarry and have more children.

Despite their acrimonious divorce, the reality TV star turned entrepreneur feels like Kanye West was her first “real” marriage. While the pair share four children, North 9, Saint 7, Chicago 4, and Psalm 3, Kim said she would “never say never” to a fifth child.

“I’m obviously right at the end of that conversation,” she explained during an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast. “I would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision. So, whatever’s meant to be will be.”

Kim Kardashian is clearly exploring all avenues to ensure she can have more kids in the future. When the host suggested Kim Kardashian explore egg-freezing, Kim replied, “I think embryos are the best way to go.”

The SKIMS founder also discussed her previous spouses. Prior to her 2014 wedding to Kanye, Kim was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2003. Then in 2011, she wed NFL star Kris Humphries, but the couple famously split after just 72 days.

“I feel, honestly, [that] my last marriage was my first real [one],” Kim shared. “The first one, I just don’t know what was happening… The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been.”

Kim Kardashian “Definitely” Wants To Remarry

However, despite three failed marriages, Kim said she “definitely” wants to walk down the aisle again. She won’t be making any hasty decisions though, stating she’s “happy to take [her] time” and “soak up every minute of” single life.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married for seven years before divorcing in 2021. Although the pair share joint custody of their kids, the reality TV star recently admitted co-parenting with the rapper has been “really f###### hard.”