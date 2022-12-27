Kim Kardashian Cries Over Co-Parenting Struggles With Kanye West 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian says co-parenting with Kanye West is “really f**king hard,” revealing she does all she can to shield her kids from Ye’s rants.

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her co-parenting struggles amid the controversy surrounding her ex-husband, Kanye West.

The reality TV star turned fashion mogul said, “Co-parenting is really f###### hard,” and often has to put on a brave face and pretend nothing is wrong to shield her kids from drama. The former couple share four children together – North 9, Saint 7, Chicago 4, and Psalm 3.

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian discussed how she deals with the fallout from Kanye West’s rants during the latest episode of the Angie Martinez IRL podcast.

“I definitely protected him [Kanye] and I still will in the eyes of my kids — for my kids. So in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on in the outside world,” Kim Kardashian explained.

However, the SKIMS founder acknowledged she won’t be able to keep it up forever.

“I’m holding on by a thread. I know I’m like so close to that not happening, but while it’s still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth for as long as I can,” Kim promised.

When Angie asked how she is able to keep the children away from the controversy, Kim said she keeps tabs on what’s going on at their school.

“Some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess and lunchtime.”

Kim became visibly upset after mentioning her late father, Robert Kardashian.

“I had the best dad,” she said tearfully. “I don’t want to get too emotional, but it’s just been a day for me.”

Wiping tears from her eyes, she continued. “I had the best dad and I had the best memories and the greatest experience. That’s all I want for my kids as long as long as they can have it, that’s all I want for them,” Kim added. “If they don’t know things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?”

She concluded by saying, “one day my kids will thank me for not bashing their dad when I could.” Check out the clip below and watch the full interview here.