Kanye West Says He “May Be Slightly Autistic,” Denies He’s Having An Episode  

Kanye West compared himself to the eponymous character from the 1988 film ‘Rain Man’ claiming he is probably “slightly autistic.”

Kanye West has given another bizarre curbside interview in which he claimed he is not bipolar but autistic before ranting about the devil working through China.

Celebrity gossip outlet X17 caught up with Ye outside the Cornerstone Christian Church in Los Angeles on Sunday (Dec. 11).

The G.O.O.D. Music founder addressed his comments praising Hitler before admitting he might be “slightly autistic.”

“Like my dad said: ‘You know, they’re gonna smear your name if you’re associated with Hitler.’ Yeah, obviously! Of course, dad,” Kanye said, his face covered in a black ski mask. “Good idea, thanks a lot.”

He continued: “The truth is Jesus says love everyone, God says love everyone. For me, I believe that in no way I am not Bipolar, I am not in some kind of episode, but I may be slightly autistic – like ‘Rain Man’, and that’s part of my superpower!”

According to Kanye West: “That’s the reason why I can produce tracks and design and do so many things but what I can’t do. There’s two things that I can’t do: I can’t accept hate and I can’t hate.”

Later in the interview, Kanye West said “we need to bring Christ to China,” while spewing more antisemitic tropes.

“China control y’all,” Ye declared. “China made this phone and controls this phone and controls the people that you’re gonna give this video to. The Jewish people are the middle men, they sold America to China. They sold the American media. There’s reports that we might be in outright war, not just a cyber war, but an outright war with China within the next five years.”

He continued, “People say our greatest threat is China. Our greatest threat is Satan. At all costs, we need to bring Christ to China. Chinese people are not bad. Every Chinese person in the world didn’t invent the Coronavirus. Every Chinese person didn’t bring Fentanyl over to America. Yes, there are people that are the head of the New World Order…that are part of elite Zionist Jews…but that’s Satan using them.” Check out the interview at the end of the page.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Kanye West made headlines after being crowned “Antisemite Of The Year.” In addition, Clubhouse banned the rapper for flouting their rules following a conversation with Wack 100. In the same chat, he claimed “Rosa Parks was a plant,” before making more antisemitic statements.