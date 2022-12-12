Kanye West Disses Rosa Parks Calling Civil Rights Icon “A Plant”

Yo! Kanye West continues to be the darling of debauchery in media. He has gone from bashing George Bush to bashing Black icons to bashing Jewish people back to bashing Black icons. This time he’s not aiming his sights for Harriet Tubman, but he’s aiming at our beloved Rosa Parks. For being a plant! Wait a second! Plant?

First of all Rosa Parks was not a vegetable or an organism that requires fertilizer and sunlight to grow. So what is he talking about? Oh, he’s talking about someone that was put in a position to do something clandestine and underhanded. Basically, he saying that the great Rosa Parks was a vehicle to do something unscrupulous within an industry, most typically associated with entertainment. Honestly, this doesn’t even warrant a lot of attention, but let’s entertain it for a moment here.

So, here’s what Kanye said exactly.

“All of these heroes man– it’s only one. That’s Jesus Christ. You’re gonna find out something about MLK, something about JFK, something about Malcolm, Rosa Parks. We know Rosa Parks was a plant.”

TF is he talking about? We found out something about you: you’re a b#tch! He went on the same some stuff about outrage as an economy as if he wasn’t controlling the stocks. And then he, once again, mentions Jewish people…for attention!

“We know all of these things and they use these media outlets to outrage. Outrage is an economy, the trauma economy. What death are we gonna promote this week? It ain’t like 14 people are getting killed every week in Chicago. But no, we’re going to publicize this on our– I’m not gonna say whose platform it is. It was the Jews.”

Clubhouse charged $20 to listen to that crap and then suspended him from the audio app.

“We took action to shut down a conversation yesterday because it violated our policies. We also suspended those who violated the policies. There’s absolutely no place for bullying, hate speech or abuse on our platform as explicitly stated in our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service,” Clubhouse said in a statement.

For the record, Rosa Parks was a pioneer and a hero, she actually did more just by not standing up on a damn bus than Kanye has done in his whole life. And don’t get me started with Martin or Malcolm. Kanye is the lapdog of White racists at this point.

And people keep giving him a platform and then they say, “OOPS! We hate all forms of bullying and racism! You know exactly what you were going to get when you hosted the BS in the first place!”